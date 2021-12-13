Editor: I was born in Clawhammer, Ark., many years ago, and I’d like to thank Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, President Biden and other fine liberals for pushing through green energy policies. Now we can be assured that tornadoes will come to an end and future weather will be rosy for us all. My wife is from The Philippines, and she knows that as soon as they sell all their luxury cars, they will not have any more typhoons to devastate their country. She knows their mode of transportation should be 100% tricycles to eliminate the carbon footprint. Thanks again to our liberal politicians for leading the way on this method to save our world!
Freddie Payne
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.