Editor: Two years ago this week, the United States surrendered to the Taliban. Included in this surrender was a transfer to a 7th Century gang of terrorists thousands of AR-15s, high grade military ordinance, helicopters and two state-of-the-art air bases. Finally allowing the murder of 11 Marines , a Navy corpsman and one Soldier at the Abbey gate. This was the most humiliating defeat for our military and the United States since Pearl Harbor. But there is one huge difference. This surrender was done at the insistence of President Biden over the objections of his general staff.
Rather than resign they started a withdrawal that ended a rout. Biden’s obsession to end the war before Sept. 11, 2021, and the gross incompetence of the general staff lead to this humiliating end to a 20-year war.
It does not end there. Nobody in political and military command from the President on down has paid any price. In my opinion Biden is guilty of Treason . His leaving of our military equipment and failing to protect put military members is giving aid and comfort to the enemy. This is true of our Secretary of Defense as well. This qualifies as an impeachable offense for both.
No military officer responsible for this defeat has been disciplined for their incompetence. Dereliction of duty leading to the death of 13 service members is a violation of the UCMJ. These charges should be preferred.
Accountability is essential to military readiness. This lack of real accountability means the senior leadership feels no responsibility for this tragedy. We are not ready for war. I would not recommend to any young person a military career with this current leadership.
Congress is currently investigating this debacle. The President and the Secretary of Defense should resign. No flag officer of any of the services should be promote until those in charge of this withdrawal are court-martialed and dismissed from the service. The only way we can insure that this will never happen again is to severely punish those responsible.
(1) comment
Frederick these criminals will never be brought to justice as they are part of the swamp. We have no honor in our government only career swamp creatures who look out for one another. The left likes to blame Donald Trump for the disastrous withdrawal but we all know who was in charge at the time. Biden has been wrong on every foreign policy decision he's made during his whole pathetic time sucking off the public teet. So it shouldn't have come as a surprise when Afghanistan turned to s--t. And just watch as we get closer to the next election there will be more aggression from the US agaisnt Russia. The proxy war with Russia that we are engaged in now will turn into a real war and with that the demorats will declare that all future elections will be suspended. Hope I'm wrong but at this time with the war mongering class in power now it's looking more likely.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.