Editor: Two years ago this week, the United States surrendered to the Taliban. Included in this surrender was a transfer to a 7th Century gang of terrorists thousands of AR-15s, high grade military ordinance, helicopters and two state-of-the-art air bases. Finally allowing the murder of 11 Marines , a Navy corpsman and one Soldier at the Abbey gate. This was the most humiliating defeat for our military and the United States since Pearl Harbor. But there is one huge difference. This surrender was done at the insistence of President Biden over the objections of his general staff.

Rather than resign they started a withdrawal that ended a rout. Biden’s obsession to end the war before Sept. 11, 2021, and the gross incompetence of the general staff lead to this humiliating end to a 20-year war.

Roger Pries

Frederick these criminals will never be brought to justice as they are part of the swamp. We have no honor in our government only career swamp creatures who look out for one another. The left likes to blame Donald Trump for the disastrous withdrawal but we all know who was in charge at the time. Biden has been wrong on every foreign policy decision he's made during his whole pathetic time sucking off the public teet. So it shouldn't have come as a surprise when Afghanistan turned to s--t. And just watch as we get closer to the next election there will be more aggression from the US agaisnt Russia. The proxy war with Russia that we are engaged in now will turn into a real war and with that the demorats will declare that all future elections will be suspended. Hope I'm wrong but at this time with the war mongering class in power now it's looking more likely.

