For much of July, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has used his Twitter account, @SpeakerMcCarthy, to claim that America is operating with a “two-tiered” system of justice.
As proof of this, the Bakersfield Republican has claimed in his tweets that the misdemeanors levied on President Joe Biden’s son Hunter for not paying taxes on time were nothing more than a slap on the wrist. At the same time, the Biden Justice Department indicted former President Donald Trump over his mishandling of presidential records.
“Justice is supposed to be blind,” McCarthy says in a July 15 tweet. “But it’s obvious to everyone that Biden Inc is getting a special deal that puts them above the law.”
As further evidence of how seriously he sees this state of affairs, McCarthy is now talking about an “impeachment inquiry” into Biden on the basis of congressional investigations into the president and his son. Nonetheless, McCarthy is trying to create the impression that he cares about justice and that no one should be above the law.
If that were true, then McCarthy would also support the special counsel’s indictment of Trump in the documents case. Justice is based on facts and whether lawbreaking occurred. McCarthy should want the truth to come out.
But McCarthy has blasted that inquiry as a “weaponization” of the justice system, despite how that case has yet to be heard.
The case against the former president must be carried out and seen for what it is: serious allegations including espionage against an ex-president who refused to comply with the law for records in his possession. The House Oversight Committee examining Hunter Biden’s tax evasion case should also perform its due diligence. If it uncovers a double standard in how his matter was handled, the GOP-led committee would have an opportunity to make its argument. If Biden has truly done something wrong, he should be held accountable.
If there is any unequal justice, it is in the favor of Trump.
An organization called Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has compiled a database of criminal offenses that Trump is accused of committing since he first campaigned in 2015. The list, updated last in April before the case of the documents was brought, consists of 56 offenses. Trump has been able to delay charges by tying up cases in court with extensive maneuvering. That requires having scores of lawyers working the legal angles, something only a person with wealth like Trump can afford to do.
He also benefits from political allies like McCarthy, whose words undercut Americans’ confidence in their justice system. Maybe McCarthy is right about two tiers to justice — the one for Trump, and the one for average Americans.
If Democrats want real justice, they should let the Hunter Biden investigation have the same DOJ support that was given to the Trump investigations. Are they afraid that a Dem President is as crooked as the Conservative one is claimed to have been?
