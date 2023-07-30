For much of July, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has used his Twitter account, @SpeakerMcCarthy, to claim that America is operating with a “two-tiered” system of justice.

As proof of this, the Bakersfield Republican has claimed in his tweets that the misdemeanors levied on President Joe Biden’s son Hunter for not paying taxes on time were nothing more than a slap on the wrist. At the same time, the Biden Justice Department indicted former President Donald Trump over his mishandling of presidential records.

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

If Democrats want real justice, they should let the Hunter Biden investigation have the same DOJ support that was given to the Trump investigations. Are they afraid that a Dem President is as crooked as the Conservative one is claimed to have been?

