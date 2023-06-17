When a U.S. military member retires from service, he or she qualifies for retirement pay. Then there are disability benefits for members suffering service-related injuries and any service member with more 20 years in the military can get both benefits fully paid.

But under current law, a military member with a career of less than 20 years cannot get full retirement and disability benefits simultaneously. Rather, the retirement pay is reduced by the value of the disability benefit.

