It’s funny how life can change in an instant. One minute you are sitting at your desk, fully expecting the routines of each day to continue, when all of a sudden the phone rings.
That was me just a few short months ago. It was late in October when a friend in the newspaper industry called me while I was at the office. She asked if I was interested in a change. As my wife and I were very happy living in the beautiful Nebraska Panhandle, I told her I was not.
She then asked if she could share the opportunity with me. I was definitely not going to be rude to my friend, so I said “absolutely.” It didn’t take long to understand why my friend contacted me about this opportunity, as it truly sounded like a perfect fit.
It’s not often that opportunities presented to us are actually “perfect”. Many are very good jobs that we enjoy, but perfect? That’s rare. After the call, I went home for lunch and shared with my wife the conversation I had. I shared with her that the current president and publisher was retiring after 26 years at the Today’s News-Herald, and the partners who own the paper were looking for a replacement. Always supportive of my career, she asked where it was at. Excitedly, I said “Lake Havasu City, Arizona”.
Lake Havasu City is one of only two locations that would have been able to pull me away from Nebraska. The other is Flagstaff. Both communities are very close to family I have living in Central Arizona, where I spent just about every summer at growing up. So making the move to Lake Havasu City is very much like coming home.
So here’s a little about me and the way I look at community newspapers. I absolutely love what I do for a living. I wake up every day excited to go to work, and I go to bed each night excited for what the next day will bring.
Community newspapers should be a mirror of the community they serve. They should be the place where citizens can come to get the information they need. The place where they learn what’s going on across the community. They should be the watchdog of the community to ensure political and government entities don’t take advantage of their positions. It should be the place to find out how their tax dollars are being spent, and by who.
Even with the political divisiveness that consumes our country, I still believe a community newspaper should be honest, fair and balanced. It should be the place where citizens feel confident in the stories and news reports published. Allowing them to make their own decisions based on accurate information.
I am a staunch conservative politically, but feel we all have the right to our own opinions. I enjoy open conversations, attitudes removed, from both sides. And I feel it’s OK to agree to disagree and still remain friends.
I plan to write a weekly column. Some will be serious, other not so much, but I hope you enjoy them. Please feel free to reach out to me with your thoughts. And I do look forward to spending the remainder of my career right here in Lake Havasu City and becoming involved with the community.
May you all have a wonderful New Year and a fantastic 2022!
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
