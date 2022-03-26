The three Rotary Clubs of Lake Havasu City have declared a Day of Service honoring Earth Day, supported by a proclamation signed by Mayor Cal Sheehy.
The entire community is invited to join the clubs in honoring Earth Day with a citywide cleanup effort that will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 2.
As people of action, Rotarians across the world have been shaping the conversation on the environment for years. From addressing climate change that threatens entire food systems to fighting pollution that clogs our air and water.
Fifty years ago, the first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970, launching a wave of action to protect our environment, including the passage of landmark environmental laws in the United States. Other countries soon followed suit. Every year since, the day has been set aside to focus on mobilizing to protect our planet.
Lake Havasu City Rotarians, along with the Marine Association, will lead the cleanup. Individual organizations, including American Legion, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Rotary Interact clubs, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts Sea Scouts, Kiwanis, Lions clubs, Soroptimists International, off-road clubs, motorcycle clubs, churches, private businesses and residents are all being invited to join in on the efforts.
The organizers of the event are looking for volunteers across the community that have a pontoon boat, to aid in the water portion of the cleanup. Don’t have a boat but want to be a part of this great event? No problem, as you can schedule your own cleanup location and reporting the information to Carrie Hemme at clh@strachota.com. Or login to Facebook and go to Facebook.com/groups/3075725442675495
The information needed will be: 1. The number of participants; and 2. The number of trash bags filled. All information will be recorded as it will be shared with Rotary International as a way to help entice other communities to get involved in this very important humanitarian project.
Looking forward to seeing you out there!
Items for this column came from rotary.org and Carrie Hemme of Lake Havasu City Rotary Club.
Rich Macke is publisher and president of Today’s News-Herald. Reach him at rmacke@havasunews.com.
