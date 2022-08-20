Since the primary election that saw Congressman Paul Gosar win the Republican nomination for the newly created District 9 hands-down for the upcoming mid-terms, I’ve been asked quite regularly if I have changed my mind about the congressman.
I’ve been getting questions like, “Do you see the light now,” or “Gonna jump on board the Gosar train now,” or my favorite, “Have you had your come to Gosar moment?” Hahahaha
Most readers know that my support was for another candidate. But just because the candidate I favored didn’t win, doesn’t mean I wont support Gosar as we move into the mid-terms. Because I will.
I’m not one of those voters who say “he’s not who I voted for so he’s not my Congressman” or president, or governor, or mayor, or whatever. Um, news flash…Yes he is. He is the person who will represent us in congress for the next two years when he wins the November mid-terms whether you like him or not.
But to be clear, and I’ve said it before, I do not have anything against the Congressman personally. I’m simply not going to support a candidate because they have been representing the district for years. Or because they are a Trump-endorsed candidate. Or they did something great 10 years ago. No offense intended to any citizen who votes a certain way because of those reasons. I just don’t.
In my eyes, actions speak louder than words. I support a candidate based on what I feel they can do for the citizens of our district now and into the future.
I hope Gosar’s past actions that have limited his ability to ensure Mohave County is not forgotten about at the highest level of government have allowed him a bit of clarity to handle things a little differently for both you and me.
And I do hope that over the next two years he changes my mind about voting for him in future primaries, if he’s able to run.
We all want the same things. A representative who will fight tooth and nail for us. One that will keep us at the center of their decision making to ensure we are not forgotten about. Introduce bills and resolutions that will promote a better Mohave County. Serve on committees that will allow our voice to be heard. Build relationships with other government leaders that will help support bills that have been introduced, thus allowing for more bills to become law.
Now, on to the midterms. And if there is a Gosar train, I’ll be on it. It just may be in the caboose.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.