Editor: There are too many covid questions and too few covid answers. The result: less confidence and understanding in the decisions made by government leaders and health officials. Less compliance with mask mandates and business restriction and closures.
A positive covid test is NOT a death sentence. Like other diseases, pre-existing conditions, environment, length of exposure and the virus load received will weigh on transmission and mortality. Current mortality is considerably less than 1% of confirmed covid cases. Media causes so much fear in its reporting to citizens that one finds it difficult to make a rational decision, thus they rely on emotion. 99.5% of positive cases recover. If one does not die, recovery is imminent. However, the recovery figure reported are often less than half of the positives reported…not reliable numbers. Reporting could include a percentage of positive cases hospitalized. Some health department web sites report this figure, but media only reports if it goes up, not down.
Contact tracing: thousands of people have been hired to follow up on positive cases. Where is the data on what they discover? What business or activity was the source of the positive case?
With public information on sources of infections, one can make their own decisions about their activities and mask compliance and social distancing. Most people are smart enough to make these judgements despite government leaders’ thinking. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are spent by the state to implement contract tracing…why don’t we see the results? If the cases cannot be traced to gyms, bars, restaurants or churches, why restrict them, or worse, shut down their livelihood?
Reports have surfaced regarding the official numbers that media and scientists are using to judge the impact of covid.
Some health officials are going back to past death certificates filed since the first of the year to see about re-classifying the cause of death. Conventional wisdom would suggest officials are looking for ways to justify higher case counts than those actually exist.
Result: media loves it, but the general population becomes skeptical with behind the scenes manipulations as described. When case reports include pneumonia, influenza and covid, it’s no wonder that a clear majority of the public are skeptical of the nauseous media and government’s daily reports. Assuming scientists and medical experts can differentiate covid from these other respiratory conditions, let’s see JUST those covid numbers.
Conclusion: the best way to gain compliance with issues this large is to “educate.” That education comes from proper and complete metrics and not from fear, intimidation and risk avoidance.
Once there are more covid answers, then citizens will be better prepared to make rational and personal decisions that move the needle on managing the virus. Just like the flu and other communicable diseases, it is not going away forever. It can be “managed” to minimize risk but no means eliminate risk. Government decision-makers need to limit the overabundance of mandates and provide guidance that actually supports common sense and majority compliance.
Remove economic handcuffs so that they don’t continue as a greater problem and risk than the effects of a virus.
G.G. Griffin
Lake Havasu City
