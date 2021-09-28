Editor: The president decided to allow his advisors to once again attempt to force feed the people of this country by mandating covid vaccines and masking. Once again, the politics are carrying more weight than the medical science.
Government leaders and advisors would benefit by listening to the experts in the science of human behavior as well as the experts in clinical medicine. When people are “forced” and “mandated” to accept an activity, the natural reflex is: 1. ask for proof of the reasons; and 2. resist when it violates individual social, medical or religious principles. Most of us rely primarily on our personal physicians to lay out our medical care, not the government.
A host of high profile physicians and researchers have agreed that recovery from covid infections elicits a far more robust immunity than vaccine. Also, recovery from covid is a far more efficient immune response to other variants that seem to arise over time. So how does the administration justify mandating covid vaccines for people who have recovered from infection that likely have a better immunity than an unvaccinated individual? So, let’s encourage covid antibody testing so we can understand our immune status. At that point, the individual can determine what’s best for them.
The Biden administration may be sorry for taking this pathway when the next variant shows up where the vaccines are less effective. Influenza vaccines involved in the annual flu cycles have to be re-engineered each and every year to achieve even a modest sensitivity and specificity to variants researched during the year. Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J, hopefully, are looking at making improvements in their products to be more relevant. We simply can’t tolerate the constant economic and health ramifications of chasing variants of covid every six months.
The point is, Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J will benefit greatly in harvesting vaccines that provide a proven duration of immunity of at least 1 year with one injection.
Heavy-handed government over-reach simply fuels the fire of those who hold the belief that the future looks excessively socialist. I don’t think that’s good for any political party that professes to “work for the people”.
G. Griffin.
Lake Havasu City
The immunity from having COVID lasts only six to eight months thereby making the vaccine a necessity,
"To protect the global population from COVID-19, it is vital to develop anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunity via natural infection or vaccination. However, in COVID-19 recovered individuals, a sharp decline in humoral immunity has been observed after 6 – 8 months of symptom onset." www.news-medical.net
