Editor: Dear Lake Havasu City residents: We’ve been following your summer through this newspaper and want you to know how much we admire your coping with the heat and thunderstorms, a time when us snowbirds are thankful to enjoy cooler climes but look forward to joining you in a few months.
We’re especially impressed with the outside workers who do their jobs sans air conditioning — you rock!
