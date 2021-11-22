Editor: Steal from customers and you get 12+ years. Kill them with a vehicle under the influence and get one (1) year. Kill with a boat under the influence and get (4) four years. Apparently you are better off killing someone that stealing in Mohave County. A really sad note.
Gary Ardesson
Lake Havasu City
