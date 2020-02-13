Editor: In Mr. Thomas’ letter regarding the display of political flags, he is “perplexed” and several times asks “why?” Well, Mr. Thomas, it is called freedom of speech! It is the First Amendment to the Constitution! I am proud to fly my American-made flags. They are a symbol of the freedom that we have to enjoy in this great country. All of our veterans and current military personnel have fought to protect our right to free speech and we cannot thank them enough!
If you wish to purchase a “vintage Hillary” flag to display, I suggest purchasing a quality one made in America. Some of my Democrat friends bought the cheap ones made in China and Taiwan and found out that the colors all bled together when they got wet during all the crying after the 2016 election!
Gary Chamberlain
Havasu Lake
Gary, thank you for telling it like the majority of LHC residents see things. On a side note: Did you know that Democrats are as rare as Monarch butterflies in this town? Experts say they've been changing political affiliation as fast as chameleons change color.
