Editor: We are putting a lot faith in masks, distancing, the Centers for Disease Control, government bailout, etc. Nothing wrong with that. Yet, the Bible says: "Repent and turn to Me, and I will heal the land and the people." There is no cost to prayer and no downside. Little prayer, some power. Much prayer, much power.
Gary Fitzgerald
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.