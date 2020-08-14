Editor: This covid issue is giving too many business owners and managers an easy and illogical excuse to cut services and send people into unemployment.
Example: If you need to see a real human being at our local Bank of America branch to access your safe deposit box or get a cashiers check, you're out of luck for who knows how long. Even when the web site post hours, it is not accurate. A paper taped to the door indicates temporarily close but gives no further information.
There is one branch they call a "financial center" in our city so how is one to conduct in-person banking business? When you call the bank's telephone number you get a useless robotic message to conduct your business on line.
When you call the poor inundated call center representatives, they spend more time apologizing than providing acceptable solutions. Sure, I'll drive 118 miles to Surprise to get a cashier's check......nope.
There is NO BofA open any closer; no Bullhead, no Kingman, but you can drive to Prescott. What out-of-touch executive came up with these lockdown policies while they brag about "customer service"? They have no idea that 88.6% of their customers and employees are not affected by covid. B of A appears to be helping to destroy our economy and our faith in big business.
The opportunity for B of A is to design better customer service solutions......what happened to the appointment system they all tout? Check your account web site and best of luck getting answers.
Gary Griffin
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Just one of the many myriad reasons I do all of my banking on-line with my credit union in Portland, OR.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.