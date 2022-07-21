Editor: Regarding a recent news article describing the no-sign zones in our city. I understand from the article that campaign workers and candidates who placed campaign signs in the area of McCulloch Boulevard from Acoma Boulevard to Lake Havasu Avenue as well as areas of Mesquite and Swanson avenues have violated a long standing ordinance.
I also read that the council decided to address the issue next election rather than now. I find that decision hard to swallow. It was a simple and quick process to put the signs up in the first place so it should be just as simple to relocate them to a legitimate new home.
I find it disingenuous that candidates aren't willing to have their volunteers or themselves eager to lead by example and relocate the signs. After all, the original objective was to provide an uncluttered environment seen by visitors and residents alike.
One must also consider just how much difference a sign makes on selecting a candidate in the first place.
It's much better to read the bios and attend candidate forums than to depend on signs to clutter your decision making like it does the environment. The campaign sign placements were likely deployed out of honest ignorance of this little-known regulation but that should not insulate candidates from being more earnest in compliance to codes and regulations they often litigate.
Let's now react in an appropriate and lawful manner and relocate the posters and banners inhabiting the unlawful space.
