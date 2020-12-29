Editor: Based on Arizona DHS data late last week posted on their web site, there have been 2,511,276 negative covid results since day one. Considering the testing thus far represents a significant number of people exposed to positive persons and those with symptoms, that’s a pretty nice 85.5% negative. Since it’s difficult to know the actual number of individuals tested as compared to number of tests we can only speculate as to what percentage of the 7 million Arizonans would be negative. More good news; 98.3% of those positive cases recover. Yes, some have a tougher time than others, but at least they are not part of the 1.7% that have died. Locally only 2% of the states covid cases reside in Mohave County so it’s no wonder there is reluctance to fear “the virus” and bow to some restrictions and mandates. Perhaps the media should begin reflecting on the good news rather than beating us up with the doom and gloom. All it does is lessen our trust in those information platforms. Naturally the politicians disguised as government leaders are reluctant to admit to any good news in order to keep people fearful and tolerant of shutdowns and restrictions. I and other positive thinkers will continue to thank God for the good news.
Gary Griffin
Lake Havasu City
