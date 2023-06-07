Editor: During this time of year we find our winter visitors migrating back to their Summer homes leaving we full-time residents to care for the city.
Our city leaders have recently reinforced our code enforcement staff in response to citizens concerns.
As I drive around town, it is clear that some homeowners have not been impacted by the code enforcement teams.
Our quality of life and the ability to enjoy our city can be influenced by our neighbors when trash, broken-down cars, trucks and RVs are littering the front yards.
Not everyone reads our newspapers but hopefully the word will get around that you and I can help the “Development Services Department” identify property owners who need to tidy up their property.
There is a pamphlet online at www.codeenforcementinfo@lhcaz.gov that’s titled “A Citizen’s Guide to Code Enforcement”. This department is not proactive in searching out possible violations but they are reactive. They will follow up on citizen complaints that arise from reports from neighbors and other concerned citizens.
Citizens who file reports remain anonymous.
The goal of the code staff is to help residents and home owners maintain property values, eliminate unsightly situations and enhance the quality of life in our community. Everyone’s voluntary compliance will surely pay off.
We all moved here because it’s a great place to live, work and play so let’s all do our best to keep it nice.
