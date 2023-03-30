Editor: Public awareness alert: Those of us who enjoy going out for a meal from time to time are beginning to see changes that likely related to inflation.
Restaurant owners are facing increased cost of produce, meat, beverage and labor so they continue to look for tools that will keep their profits above the line.
As we know, those increased expenses can translate into menu item price increases as well as portion sizes and elimination of less-than-profitable menu items.
Recently some restaurant owners have started imposing surcharges and credit card charges when using debit and credit cards. Owners historically have offered credit card payment as an incentive to dine with them, especially since some don’t carry wads of cash. The increased revenue gained by offering credit card payment typically offsets the merchant fees charged by the bank for processing. Today, most merchant fees to process card transactions is less than 3%. Please review your dining check to make sure there is no fine print showing surcharges or fees when using a card. Some merchants are forthright in advising customers of fees by printing the policy in large print on the ticket so that you can make a decision if you want to use cash or card. Also beware of “flat rate” credit card fees. If your meal cost you $30 and there is a flat rate fee of $3, you just paid 10% more for your dining experience. Again, that merchant likely would not pay their bank more than 3% or 90 cents to process the transaction. Some merchants levy a fee based on a percentage of the bill, be aware. Also consider the effect on your budget tracking systems. When you use your banks expense tracking and budgeting software options, you will not see your dining expenses when using cash.
