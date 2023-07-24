Editor: 1968 saw the development of movie ratings as a result of the Hayes Codes. The goal of the ratings guide for movie ratings and TV ratings from the MPAA (Motion Picture Assoc. of America) is to guide parents and others in selecting entertainment content for themselves and their children. Today the movie rating guide includes: G, PG,PG-13, R, and NC-17.
Today the TV rating guide includes: TV-Y, TV-Y7, TV-Y7 FV, TV-G, TV-PG, TV-M, TV-MAAll these ratings are based on content, language, violence and sexual content. Over the years, individuals have used these guides not only for guiding entertainment choices for kids but find value in helping their adult choices as well. Considering the always evolving political, religious and ethical climate, it may now be time to add a symbol that represents content including LGBTQ+ imaging and language. Increasingly TV and movie content includes scenes and dialogue that may surprise viewers without meaningful previews and entertainment review portals that could reflect on the content. The good news is that as consumers we have the ability to change TV channels and walk out of movie theaters when we object to any content that violates our belief systems. We also need to have the opportunity to protect and educate our children in these life issues just as we’ve done using the traditional TV and movie ratings guides. Therefore, a symbol depicting LGBTQ+ would advise individuals ahead of time so that they can move to content more to their liking. I recognize this might be a challenging objective since it seems a small minority of activists manage to move the political needle and the media fixation highlighting equity and inclusion, thus ignoring the “moral majority”. Also, I suspect the TV and movie film makers will object.
