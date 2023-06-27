Editor: We are not ones to complain or criticize but a recent ordeal has prompted us to vent our concerns. A year and half ago we adopted a small 11-year-old dog from the Humane Society. We worked hard to turn a wild little thing into a good and loving dog. Unfortunately, he developed congestive heart disease shortly after we got him.
We took him back to them several times for medication and vaccinations and were satisfied with their service.
Experiencing a lack of oxygen and fatigue forced us to have him euthanized. After waiting three weeks for an appointment, we took him in for the procedure only to be dismayed at the inhumane way he was treated
He was taken into the back to be prepared and while waiting we hear him crying, from what, we don’t know. Upon entering the room, we saw an IV in one leg and the other bandaged. He did go peacefully but the ordeal was very heart breaking. Other dogs we have had put down were always tranquilized; why not him?
The whole ordeal felt as if it was a half-hearted “let’s just get this done because we’re busy”. Final thoughts; the staff were just doing their job, perhaps it should have been handled with a little more compassion for the animal and us.
