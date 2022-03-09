Editor: Thank you for recognizing the litter problem and offering a few solutions. As newcomers to this beautiful city it is a shame that unsightly roadside litter is often so prevalent, especially to visitors passing through on State Route 95 near the landfill turn off. First impressions count!
I would like to see more coverage on this topic and would be willing to help if asked.
Gary M. Goodman
Lake Havasu City
