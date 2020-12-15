Editor: No matter the issue, I have never been a big believer in conspiracies. I am more of a logic and common sense kind of guy. Exactly how many people would have to be involved in a conspiracy to make sure Mr. Trump is not reelected?
In 1960, Richard Nixon lost a very close presidential election to John Kennedy. In 1968, Hubert Humphrey lost a very close presidential election to Richard Nixon. In 1976, Gerald Ford lost a very close presidential election to Jimmy Carter.
In 2000, Al Gore lost a very very close presidential election to George Bush.
No doubt it hurt these four men very badly to lose these close elections. But when all the votes were tallied, all four of these men acted like adults, which is what they were. Compare that to our current president, who thus far has acted more like a six-year-old child who did not get his way than an adult.
Come early January there will be two Senate races in the state of Georgia. In both of these races, I will be rooting for the Republican candidates. The idea of Democrats having control of the Congress, the Senate, and the White House, would not be good at all for our country. But no matter the outcome, let’s hope the losers act like adults rather than sniveling children.
Gary Meese
Lake Havasu City
Hopefully the Democrats will take the Senate so President Biden's work to bring our nation out of the black-hole Typhoid Donnie threw us into can move forward. So many things to be reversed and our new president needs all of the help he can get and as long as Turtle Boy McConnell is in charge our nation is doomed.
