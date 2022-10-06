Editor: This is one old timer who knows everything was not better 50 years ago. But, I also realize that some things were indeed better. I will start out with the light stuff. Fifty years ago from a quarter-mile away you could tell a Ford from a Toyota and a Chevy from a Cadillac. The world of motorcycles is even more dismal. Fifty years ago, if a person really thought about it, they could come up with at least two dozen brands of motorcycles traveling the highways and trails of America. These days, at least 95% of motorcycles on the highways are Harley Davidsons or Harley clones. Be it automobiles or motorcycles, these days, there is a dull sameness to it all. Turning to a more serious topic, I am sure a good many Americans have seen John F. Kennedy’s January 1961 Inaugural speech where he said “…ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”. Poor President Kennedy would be lost these days. A good many of today’s leaders seem to think that you do not owe the country, but the country owes you.
Pick out any subject, be it history, science, or mathematics and I would guess the typical high school graduate of today would be equal in terms of knowledge to that of a seventh grader from the early sixties. I realize there are always exceptions but the typical teen these days spends so much time playing meaningless games on their hand-held devices that they really do not have much time for anything else. Now I plan on perusing the classifieds to see if I can find a decent time machine at a reasonable price. I will hop on my BSA 650 and daydream about Angie Dickinson.
