Editor: A couple of weeks ago, some people from Lake Havasu City won about 75 million dollars on the Mega Millions game. A few days after they won, there was an article in the News-Herald where the winners said they plan on buying a motorhome, taking a cruise and buying a truck.
If purchasing these things makes a person happy, I see nothing wrong with that at all. However, nowhere in the article is any mention of using part of the jackpot to help worthy causes. Perhaps filling up every food bank in Mohave County; seeing if animal shelters need anything; perhaps upgrading the food at nursing homes; helping our Goodwill or Salvation Army. One would think if it were a priority for these folks to donate part of their winnings, they would have made mention of it.
In the early 1990s, a guy won around $100 million playing the California lottery. He bought his ticket at a liquor store in Ontario. After he won, he went back to the liquor store and told the owner that when he gets his money, he was going to return and give each worker at the store a check for at least $50,000. Well, they waited and waited. Finally, the owner of the store put a sign in the window which read “No. He never came back.”
Without doubt, there are exceptions. But why does it seem that a good many of the people who are lucky enough to win a lottery are the selfish and self-centered kind of people?
Gary Meese
Lake Havasu City
