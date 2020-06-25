Editor: Iam 75 years old and watching the slow death of America is too painful. Let’s just get it over with. The Republicans are terrible but the Democrats seem to have all the right answers. Not necessarily in this order but we quickly outlaw all religion, destroy all of our history, every bit of it. You know, start fresh. Open all borders, close down all jails and prisons. Keep crime as illegal but no punishment for those who don’t play nice. Works well in New York. All drugs will be legal and free. Works well in California. Confiscate all guns. Works well in Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit and other fine Democratically led crime free cities. No police and no military. Free education, free food, free rent, free medical. Import everything from China. No more reason to protest, riot or loot. Peace, love and understanding will carry the day. Sex, drugs and Rock and Roll. Hope San Francisco hasn’t copyrighted that phrase. It has such a lovely ring to it. How do we pay for all of this you might stupidly ask? We turn over all of our assets to the government. They do so well now it can only get better when they own everything. If for some reason that doesn’t quite work out we print more money. As a last resort we get the millionaires and billionaires to cover any shortages. Distribution of poverty. Sorry, I mean distribution of wealth. Perfect. We know how well government taking care of our every need worked for the Native Americans. We will be saved when the entire country mirrors California and New York. What could possibly go wrong? Vote Democrat and be happy. Peace out.
Gary Miller
Lake Havasu City
