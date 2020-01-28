Editor: This is regarding Bill Thomas’s anti-Trump-flags letter of Jan. 28. I presume he is aware that for a couple of centuries in this country citizens have expressed their political choices via campaign banners, buttons, etc. He is probably also aware that most every newspaper endorses political candidates. Is he also opposed to bumper stickers showing support for certain candidates? Or, as it appears, is he only opposed to anyone other than a Democrat? The Trump flag is only one of many forms of freedom of speech. It is also a show of support (and hopefully President Trump’s reelection) while also serving as a form of protest against the entrenched and/or socialist Democratic politicians running against him. His letter smacks of continued ‘sour grapes’ from the Hillary camp.
Gary Miller
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Overall most of us are not "opposed" to flags honoring the lying, low-life, impeached, scum. Generally we find them to be a good indicator of who, in our community, are Anti-American Conservative Fanatics.
Gary - Sour grapes is right. Where do these complainers come from? Needles?
