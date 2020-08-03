Editor: I like most sports. They are a form of entertainment and a mental escape from these troubled, turbulent times.
The escape is particularly important now with the constant 24/7 hyped up, biased media bombardment of the pandemic, deaths, protests, riots, looting, police defunding, stay home orders and the always disgusting election cycles. So I really want to watch various sports to give myself some relief time from bad news. However, the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL have taken that option away. I no longer watch them. NASCAR is on thin ice with me.
NHRA, hang in there. You’re about all I have left.
I am especially in disagreement with the support of BLM which is at best misleading and at worst a lie. It is BLM only when killed by law enforcement. Taking just Chicago, from Jan. 1 to June 30, there have been 1,783 shooting incidents with 2,240 people shot and 440 murdered (source: MSNBC). Many of those deaths involve people of color. Don’t those lives matter? I don’t hear any of you athletes, coaches or team owners saying anything about that. To me your so-called concerns about BLM are totally disingenuous and is nothing more than pandering.
Just play the game and do your protesting on some other forum. Give me back my mind clearing down time.
Gary Miller
Lake Havasu City
