Editor: In regards to Scott Dewitz’s letter of Nov. 2 criticizing the anti-Biden slogan directed at his wife. I deplore the use of the “F” bomb directed at politicians and others that seems to be so common in today’s world. However, “Let’s Go Brandon” sure is a lot tamer than the alternative. That said, let us not forget the “F” bombs hurled at Trump while running for office and after his election. The so called celebrities dropped it during award ceremonies, commencement speeches, on virtually every cable ‘news’ network, the late night talk shows, etc, etc. I’m just sayin’.
Gary Miller
Lake Havasu City
