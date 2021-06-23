Editor: If water is life then why don’t we do something positive about replenishing our depleted water sources? How about pipelines from those areas that are continually plagued with flooding. Siphon off those floodwaters and send the water to the lakes, reservoirs and depleted ground water locations that suffer from draught. Do the same with the headwaters of the Columbia River. Build desalinization plants on the west coast. Hundreds of our naval vessels produce their own water this way. When they are in port have them send desalinized water to the pipelines.
Knowing how useless our politicians are we will wait until our food supply is exhausted and we are held in financial hostage by other nations in order to eat. Only then we might try to do something about this continuous water problem. Remember how that worked when we were oil dependent? Do we really need millions of immigrants, legal and illegal, using up what little water we have? Situations and circumstances change. We need to change with them and worry about Americans first.
Of course there will be decades of lawsuits and the politicians will find a way to spend most of the (borrowed from China) money on pork barrel projects. Such is the way our politicians and snail-pace courts are today.
Since Biden wants to drive us further into debt then let’s do something truly worthwhile and greatly needed. Taking shorter showers and letting your lawn die is a Band-Aid when a tourniquet is needed.
Gary Miller
Lake Havasu City
