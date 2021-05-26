Editor: Rule No. 1: If the government is involved you know it will be screwed up. So, Gov. Ducey has adopted the Socialist agenda by offering people bonuses if they will go to work. If the state has so much money then give it to all those folks who stayed at work. You know who you are, and thank you. Suggestion No. 1: Have the thousands of businesses in Arizona that are begging for help send that info to the unemployment folks at a designated web site. When someone comes in and wants more money to not work give them a printout of all the places in their zip code that are hiring and tell them not to come back. Then put them on an ineligible for benefits list.
Suggestion No. 2: Hire a computer smart high schooler to set up the web site. Why? See Rule No. 1.
Gary Miller
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
And another fool that has no idea what "socialism" actually is.
