Editor: My father served in World War II in Iwo Jima and Guam, an uncle in Normandy, and a father-in-law in Korea. They spent many a day under extreme distress and saw many things a man should not have to see. But one thing they never dreamt they would see is the American flag flown upside down on American soil. Disgusting and unpatriotic.
Gary Plumb
Lake Havasu City
