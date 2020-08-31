Presidents were given the pardon power for two principal reasons: one, in times of crisis, a timely pardon might be in the country’s national interest and, two, when the letter of the law creates an inequity in its application. Neither situation applies to Edward Snowden.
To the contrary, his decision to steal 1.5 million highly classified documents from U.S. intelligence and make them available to journalists and, when published, America’s adversaries, is deserving of an extended stay in prison.
Snowden’s supporters claim that by exposing a National Security Administration program that collected a mass of telephone metadata (time, duration and end points of calls but not their substance), he was engaged in an act of civil disobedience. The American public needed to know what was going on behind NSA closed doors in the name of supposedly fighting terrorism.
But was it illegal what NSA was doing? Not according to two different administrations, one Republican (Bush), one Democrat (Obama).
Not according to the federal courts either.
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court on multiple occasions had approved the program and the Supreme Court had validated collection of such data as information that phone companies already had on hand as part of doing business and, hence, couldn’t be thought of as private.
Snowden’s actions are not that of true civil disobedience where an individual breaks a law in protest but, out of respect for the broader rule of law, accepts jail time. A pardon for someone who clearly thinks he is above the law is neither necessary nor appropriate.
