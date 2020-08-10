Editor: Since the start of the pandemic, American billionaires have been cleaning up. As more than 50 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance, billionaires became $637 billion richer. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth ballooned 59%. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos’, 39%. Walmart’s Walton family has added $25 billion.
But the market also operates under laws that ban profiteering, price gouging and monopolizing—and that tax excess profits in wartime. Where did these laws go? The White House is distributing billions in subsidies and loans to select corporations — enabling CEOs and boards to load up on stock and stock options just before deals are announced, then rake in fat profits and stocks prices surge. The stock market is not America. This article comes from Newsweek, and I found it to be very educational.
So what’s in your wallet?
Gary Visconti
Lake Havasu City
