Editor: At the City Council meeting on Feb. 28, the subject of placing items on the agenda was brought up with changes. With great opposition from the public, the ordinance change was agreed upon by the entire council to remain the same. Only change was time of meetings.
I watched the March 14 council meeting and the item was brought back with the changes again. Vice Mayor David Lane stated “nothing had been resolved” at the previous meeting. This was not correct. Both Mayor Sheehy and Vice Mayor Lane stated several times, “ This will remain the same, no changes.”
We, the people, were misled to believe the only changes would be the time. We, the people, that you ridiculed at the previous meeting, took the situation serious and expected you to do the same. The meeting last meeting was so well orchestrated, it was apparent it had been planned. Trying to block two council members from doing their job is shameful.
So, you got what you wanted, which had nothing to do with how items are placed on the agenda. You wanted to put two council members in their place and let them know to motion and second should not be done! What? It was repeated over and over that these council members rubber stamp their items. I have seen the exact “team” motion and second many times with all of you. This is politics. The sad part is how this was played out. Totally disrespectful and clearly personal. These council members were elected, just like you. You humiliated and talked down to them.
I am ashamed for our citizens, the real losers. The City Manager, laughing out loud was the most disgraceful I have ever seen.
I know who I will NOT be voting for next time.
