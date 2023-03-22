Editor: At the City Council meeting on Feb. 28, the subject of placing items on the agenda was brought up with changes. With great opposition from the public, the ordinance change was agreed upon by the entire council to remain the same. Only change was time of meetings.

I watched the March 14 council meeting and the item was brought back with the changes again. Vice Mayor David Lane stated “nothing had been resolved” at the previous meeting. This was not correct. Both Mayor Sheehy and Vice Mayor Lane stated several times, “ This will remain the same, no changes.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.