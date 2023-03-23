Editor: I am writing out of frustration and to share with other fellow constituents of Mohave County and to expose how business is handled here.
On Monday I was interviewed the along three other applicants for the open position of Mohave County constable.
After nearly no consideration our supervisors appointed Herman Nixon for the Bullhead City Constable position.
On Wednesday, I received a phone call from Ginny Anderson, clerk of the board, that the board was meeting in a special executive session on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. to have a discussion and possible action to reaffirm or rescind the appointment of Herman Nixon for the position of Bullhead City Constable with no explanation.
After about 10 minutes in the executive session the supervisors who showed up to the executive meeting came out and rescinded the appointment of Mr. Nixon and appointed Paul Brisco the applicant with the least experience of all the candidates and did not give the unappointed candidates the time of day.
It’s my understanding the previously appointed constable may have had a conflict of his own though the reason his appointment was rescinded was not made clear. Supervisor Jean Bishop stated “it was a conflict of interest” for the last two applicants as we both own property management companies which make no sense. Some supervisors have other business and rental properties. Due to what Jean said was conflict of interest the board members already had their minds made up not to appoint me, Michael Van Vliet or the other candidate who owns a property management company. Supervisor Angius, Gould, and Johnson appeared by phone only.
I was more experienced and was “the only” applicant who pulled papers, gathered signatures, and actually ran in the election and that was not even considered.
Prior to the election, I spoke at a board of supervisors meeting and asked why the supervisors are getting a raise while reducing the constable salary.
After this meeting I contacted supervisor Hildy Angius who was endorsing me and was told by Mrs. Angius that she was no longer endorsing me and to never contact Mrs. Angius ever again. I believe this is the reason I was not even considered for the appointment of the Bullhead Constable and the other reason was supervisor Bishop said owning a property management company was a conflict of interest which was a smoke screen to cover up my punishment for me speaking publicly contrary to her vote when in fact it is not a conflict of interest. The supervisors do not do what is right for the people and hold personal vendetta against applicants.
The Board of Supervisors did not explain to any of the applicants as to why they rescinded Mr. Nixon’s appointment and did not give a second interview to any of the applicants and then appointment Paul Brisco the applicant with the least experience.
Because the Board of Supervisors had their minds made up to prior to the executive meeting to rescind Mr. Nixon’s appointment and appoint Paul Brisco the least experienced applicant. The Board of Supervisors should have told me and the other property management owner and not waste our time.
I will be running again in 2024 as what happen at this executive meeting was an absolute joke and just wrong.
Michael Van Vliet
Bullhead City
Hava-Patriots
Editor: IEditor: Recently I was invited to a local meeting at the library hosted by The Hava-Patriots and their guests were the folks from the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Assoc. and Ron Gould, Mohave County Board of Supervisors chairman. Randy Miller, from CSPOA, spoke on the constitution in a way that most folks never heard of. I felt pretty small realizing how little I know of our own constitution and the importance of our sheriffs protecting our constitutional rights. It was very eye opening. Ron Gould was kind enough to give us an update with things going on in the county then did a Q & A with the audience. I was impressed with the audience because they were informed on local events and wanted to know the who, what, where, and why about how our government is doing things. It was nice hearing from the government side of things.
The HavaPatriots will be having a meeting at the library April 4 at noon until 2 PM. I encourage your readers to stop on by and see what’s going on in our county. It doesn’t hurt to be informed.
Kurt Krueger
Lake Havasu City
Is this democracy?
Editor: After reading about Republicans efforts to “Scrub Voter Lists.” Re-run elections if the proper candidates are not elected. Not prosecute elected officials who break the law. Etc. Etc. Etc. I may have a better idea. Let’s just ban all political parties who are not Republican. Instead of having to register to vote you will get a ballot only if the officials at the polls approve of your skin color and the accent of your voice. Also your choice of religion. The type of vehicle you drive. (Pickups are OK. Volvos are proof that you are some kind of hippie radical.) But if you, as a Republican think that these suggestions are a bit too radical, how about this. Stop nominating nut jobs. Put up candidates who believe in Democracy and All citizens right to vote. Good thing Lincoln, Eisenhower and Goldwater are not alive today. They would be aghast at what has become of their Republican Party.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
Disgraceful decision
Editor: At the City Council meeting on Feb. 28, the subject of placing items on the agenda was brought up with changes. With great opposition from the public, the ordinance change was agreed upon by the entire council to remain the same. Only change was time of meetings.
I watched the March 14 council meeting and the item was brought back with the changes again. Vice Mayor David Lane stated “nothing had been resolved” at the previous meeting. This was not correct. Both Mayor Sheehy and Vice Mayor Lane stated several times, “ This will remain the same, no changes.”
We, the people, were misled to believe the only changes would be the time. We, the people, that you ridiculed at the previous meeting, took the situation serious and expected you to do the same. The meeting last meeting was so well orchestrated, it was apparent it had been planned. Trying to block two council members from doing their job is shameful.
So, you got what you wanted, which had nothing to do with how items are placed on the agenda. You wanted to put two council members in their place and let them know to motion and second should not be done! What? It was repeated over and over that these council members rubber stamp their items. I have seen the exact “team” motion and second many times with all of you. This is politics. The sad part is how this was played out. Totally disrespectful and clearly personal. These council members were elected, just like you. You humiliated and talked down to them.
I am ashamed for our citizens, the real losers. The City Manager, laughing out loud was the most disgraceful I have ever seen.
I know who I will NOT be voting for next time.
Gaynell Crews
Lake Havasu City
