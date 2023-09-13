Editor: My name is Gene. I am a caregiver/patient advocate for several clients in Kingman. This letter is for one of those clients — inmate David W. Dolat at the Arizona State Prison Complex Yuma, La Paz Unit.

I received a letter from him two weeks ago wherein he told me that the much needed “Knee-Replacement” surgery has been continually to denied for the last two years of his incarceration.

0
0
3
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.