Editor: My name is Gene. I am a caregiver/patient advocate for several clients in Kingman. This letter is for one of those clients — inmate David W. Dolat at the Arizona State Prison Complex Yuma, La Paz Unit.
I received a letter from him two weeks ago wherein he told me that the much needed “Knee-Replacement” surgery has been continually to denied for the last two years of his incarceration.
This is absolutely unconscionable treatment of a prisoner. In point of fact, it is a violation of both federal and state laws. As the 8th Amendment guarantees, humane treatment of prisoners is a requirement by both federal and Arizona laws. In 2021 he was arrested for attempting to obtain illegal pain medications (controlled substance), for the excruciating pain he was enduring as a result of his knee issues. He was scheduled for knee surgery the very next day here in Kingman by a local orthopedic surgeon. Mohave County Jail refused to allow him to keep that appointment for that surgery.
Two and a half years of having to endure bone-on-bone grinding. Yet his right to that necessary medical attention continues to be denied. Dear God, where is the humanity in those jailers? He is scheduled for release from that facility in October of this year. And I have to assume that when he is released — he will still be unable to walk.
