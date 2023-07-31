Lyons_Gene.jpg

For all the hubbub about Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town,” what surprised me is what a terrible country song it is: tuneless, witless and mumbled more than sung. Absent ginned-up controversy and MAGA cheerleading, it would fade into obscurity as surely as Aldean’s previous single, “That’s What Tequila Does,” which topped out at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ever heard that one? I didn’t think so. Aldean’s not in the rotation on the Arkansas country oldies station I listen to in the car, which may be a lot of what “Small Town’s” about. Nothing revives a fading career as surely as shooting up a case of Bud Light, “owning the libs” and waving the flag. Yeehaw!

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Being close to Las Vegas and knowing people that were in attendance during the mass shooting while this phony hero was on stage, I can only say that he’s not a real hero. There’s plenty of video of him running off the stage when the shooting started and he never warned his “fans” that there was an active shooter. He never used his sound system to warn the audience to take cover, he just ran away. Is that how they do it in a small town?

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

I forgot to mention that right after the mass shooting Jason thanked one of his stage workers for “pulling” him off the stage during the shooting. Once video hit the internet of him running off the stage, he changed his tone about someone pulling him off the stage and saving his life…

Roger Pries

Yep Mr. Lyons he did get to much credit but the left went crazy over it so he got a lot of attention. And the news media picked up on it as they thought it was the new story in town. It'll fade away and then you'll have to find something else to whine about.

