Editor: What in the hell is wrong with our city and county leaders?
The pandemic is increasing in Lake Havasu City and they don’t know why.
The answer is simple: Shut the city down! Send everyone back to their home if they are not permanent residents.
I know this is harsh but look at the age of our residents most are in the critical age group. My wife and I are in our 80s and we are very concerned. City leaders, please do your part. We are doing ours.
Gene Patten
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.