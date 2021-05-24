Editor: 2021 started out with a lot of hope for my little family. We all survived the previous year with flying colors, had finished our taxes early, and were looking forward to saving up for a new place to live, hopefully moving out our old duplex by the beginning of summer.
We’d lived there for 13 years and not once, not even once, missed rent, even during the pandemic shutdown. The day after paying February’s rent we get a notice of termination of our lease, which at this point had become a month to month. We had to be out by the end of March. We were told a story by the landlord that they were selling the duplex and they need to get major repairs done before that happened.
We frantically started looking for anything in our price range, even going well outside of it at times, but everything we found was either way above what we could afford or doesn’t allow pets, which we have one small, housebroken, middle aged, well behaved, not a pit bull dog. Needless to say, we still haven’t found anything two months later, and I am now having to live in a tent and seriously consider leaving a good job and the town I grew up in, all because of the influx of people who are moving in droves here have the landlords seeing huge dollar signs. It’s so bad we couldn’t even find a storage unit in this whole city, our stuff is scattered around at relative’s houses.
Best part of this, we found out just recently the landlords lied to get us to leave so they could get some light fixing done on the duplex and then they rented it out for double what we were paying. I have faith that God will see my family through, but the frustration and hurt and anger this has caused me and my family has been pushed beyond the point of keeping silent about my situation, and I’m definitely not the only one going through something like this.
So since I can’t do much else but keep on pushing forward, I figured I may as well share my experience with the rest of the town. It may just be screaming into the void at this point, but at least the screaming made me feel a little bit better.
Geo Garay
Lake Havasu City
