Editor: I’d like to extend a big, heartfelt thanks and God bless you to anyone who understands the face mask exemption for people who have disabilities. I have had three open heart surgeries and don’t look unhealthy on the outside, but any reduction in the amount of oxygen that I can breath takes a severe toll on me health wise in minutes. It’s not that I haven’t tried to wear one, I made the best of it during the statewide mask mandate and wore less traditional face coverings that allowed for better breathing the few times I did go out to public places, and I always wear a mask where it’s absolutely required (federal buildings, hospitals, ect) but I will always try my best to avoid those places like the actual plague everyone’s so afraid of because of the toll the mask takes on my breathing and general health. Since covid-19 was announced I’ve been pretty much mask less, except for the months of statewide mandate, and only been sick once, for 2 days. That’s it. And I quarantined fully just to be safe. So between that and what I’ve already been through, yelling at me to put a mask on in the grocery store or walking around town is not ever going to work, I have bigger problems to worry about health wise. I feel for people who have lost loved ones due to this pandemic and am thankful there are now vaccines available for those that need them, It’s not political in any way and I fully support and practice the 6ft social distancing rules. Read up on the Americans with Disabilities act if you’d like to know more.
Geo Garay
Lake Havasu City
