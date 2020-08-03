Editor: I’ve been hearing a bit about this new personal watercraft statue that a lot of people are trying to hype up, the $15,000 one. My only question is, we need this why? Why must it get put in right now, during all this craziness, and for $15,000? Does it honor people that have been killed in PWC accidents? No. Does it bring awareness to PWC safety? No. Does it help people decide on purchasing a PWC from local businesses? No.
Does it waste 15,000 bucks on a statue of a dude on a Jet Ski when non-profit organizations and food banks in my city are bled dry and several large charity organizations have pulled out of fundraising events specifically for those charities that people suffering from the pandemic desperately need?
Yes. Yes it does.
I understand that PWCs are part of the “Havasu culture” here and the PWC races bring in lots of revenue (though mainly for tourism industries and not much else, makes sense why the “mayor” is backing it though) but I can think of literally hundreds of better ways to spend 15 grand in this town, fundraised or otherwise, than on a statue that basically just proclaims “Yaay for the Jet Skis.” Go ask Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul and Meals on Wheels’ senior food program if they think this is a proper use of $15,000.
Geo Garay
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.