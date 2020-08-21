Editor: The persistent letters to the editor in this forum from Trumpers and Trumpets has become increasingly disturbing. You rail against Democrats and their attitudes about the current situation in this United States of America.
In my opinion, you have your heads in the sand listening to your “Foxing“ news broadcasts, ignoring science and facts.
It’s not just about Trump’s illusionary and ineffective pandemic assessment, it’s also his outrageous comments about disinfectants, unproven drugs and bright lights.
Can you not see that this president is disturbed and desperate! Fighting the idea of mail-in ballots, (Except in must win states), which has been around for decades and worked successfully without distinguishable fraud. He is putting lives in danger. We are talking about voter suppression.
Now he threatens to defund the United States Postal Service, trying to accomplish the same end. Removing critical mail processing machines and eliminating overtime for postal workers.
All in an attempt to cripple a forever respected and essential element of our union during a most critical pre-election period in this nations history.
Events come up daily with this president, now it’s another birtherism conspiracy theory about the Democratic presidential VP candidate. I would challenge all you Trumpers and Trumpets to absorb just one evening of both CNN and MSNBC to get real and honest news. Unfortunately our current president, being a proverbial liar, racist and sociopath, has a republican Senate without a spine.
They are afraid to confront him. A man who has said he does not take any responsibility. The buck no longer lands on the resolute desk!
Now the Trump administration is propping up a mentally unstable musician onto the ballot hoping to take Black votes from Joe Biden. It is just another desperate effort to secure the election. Why should he suddenly be expected to play fair?
Geoffrey Canfield
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.