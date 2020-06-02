Editor: Are you kidding me American public? Was this fake news? Or did the president really participate in a timed and choreographed a photo op that displaced peaceful protesters for his expression of authoritarianism?
Someone’s Bible in his hand in front of a historic church which even the bishop of the diocese condemned him for not having permission to do such a thing.
Who of you are still in a bubble that you can neither see nor hear out of to realize that this is a lunatic and desperate president?
Geoffrey Canfield
Lake Havasu City
Fly the trump flab upside down, we ae in the worse siege in history.
