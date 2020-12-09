Editor: It seems to me that the disgruntled Republican street chants and banners have got this whole thing backwards. The fact is the Democrats ‘own’ the vote, as certified. Meanwhile Kelli Ward and the Arizona electorate she represents, as well as others throughout the country, continue their futile lawsuits to overturn the peoples choice. That is where the theft is being attempted, not the other way around.
Time after time the dozens of baseless claims filed in the Courts have failed.
It is as if these desperate Republicans continue to throw everything they can get their hands on against the wall to see if anything will stick, and it doesn’t.
These seemingly endless efforts are a waste time, a waste of the Courts indulgence, and a waste of taxpayer dollars. They are hopelessly trying to change what ‘is’ into something that ‘is not’. Here on Earth One, we would all like to breath a sigh of relief, knowing that the incoming Biden/Harris administration is actively surrounding themselves with a diverse and extremely talented group of people to bring this country back together and begin to solve the many problems facing us.
That reality feels like fresh air, compared to the cronies and crooks that have come and gone under the current administration over the last four years. We should all feel grateful that the people of this country have chosen correctly in this election, and stop spinning around in an imaginary Earth Two!
Geoffrey Canfield
Lake Havasu City
