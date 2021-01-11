Editor: I’m not even going to begin to name the names of the persons continuously writing letters to the editor to the contrary.
You are legitimate losers! Take down your damn flags and give it up for the sake of democracy.
The assault on the capital is all on your hands as well as the failure of our president. Let me ask you, do you not see the outrageousness of the lies that have been perpetrated regarding the transition of power?
In other words, who do you listen to to try and figure out what’s really going on in the world? Because whoever, or what ever it is it’s completely polluted with crap and you’ve got to get your life going outside of it somehow. Blocking our current president from the social media accounts that he has relied on to propagate lies and distortion of the truth is the best thing that has happened in recent days.
Let’s move on and far away from what we’ve had to deal with for the last four years!
Geoffrey Canfield
Lake Havasu City
