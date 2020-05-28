Editor: My wife and I became Arizona residents two years ago. When we got our new drivers license we were asked if we would like to be put on the “Permanent Early Voting List”. We, of course, said YES. What a pleasant and welcomed opportunity.
In Wisconsin, the Republican dominated court overruled the Governor and sent everyone to the polls. Many polling places were closed down because the poll workers did not want to risk becoming infected. Consequently, residents stood in long lines for hours at the few polling places that remained open.
The result was numerous citizens became infected with Covid-19! Why would November be any different everywhere?
Now we have a President who not only tweets, “NO WAY(ZERO!)” will mail-in ballots not be fraudulent.
He threatened Governors who support the idea by withholding funding. “There will be people stealing ballots out of mailboxes, thousands of forgeries will be printed.”
FYI, a vast number of people get their mail out of a personal locked box at their local post office or apartment.
Not long ago Trump claimed voting at polling places would be corrupt because voters would go out and change their hat or shirt/jacket and come back in to vote again. Can anyone be more clinically paranoid?
Facts are that researchers have found in US elections between 2000 and 2014 there were 31 instances of attempted fraud, out of over 1 billion votes. And research in 2016, in which 135 million votes were cast, found a total 4 documented cases of voter fraud.
Don’t those deployed overseas all vote by mail? As the President did.
This is voter suppression. Meanwhile, Republican efforts to intimidate and suppress voters are occurring throughout the country. So instead of the RNC spending 20 million dollars to squash the mail-in ballot, use the money to support the USPS and other organizations attempting to make voting rights fair, safe, and easy for all, pandemic or no pandemic!
So, Mr. Trump, stop feeding off the conspiracy theories of right wing conservatives and your “Foxing” news channel. Instead, do something good for the American people. In other words, put on your big bigboy pants and look at the facts about voting in this wonderful country. And get over it.
Geoffrey Canfield
Lake Havasu City
After dealing with a nasty "poll watcher" woman after moving here I put myself on the permanent vote by mail list. Love it! However everyone should check their voting status annually. Two years ago, mysteriously, my address suddenly changed from Unit B to Unit 0, which if left alone could have negated my ballot.
