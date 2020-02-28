Editor: About 1 1/2 years ago, the Veterans of Foreign Wars conducted its traditional flag retirement ceremony at Campbell Ranch. Over the years, the number of worn American flags requiring a dignified retirement had grown to more than 3,000. Most of them were composed largely of synthetic materials that are toxic to the environment when burned.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department, which oversaw the incineration of flags, recognized that the generated fumes were a pollution hazard.
Considering the harm the process could cause, another solution was sought.
Over the past year, many options regarding the proper disposal of American flags when “Old Glory” is no longer in condition to be a fitting emblem of display have been explored.
The Elks Lodge, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Marine Corps League, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Military Moms, Veterans Thrift Non-Profit Store, City Council, Lake Havasu Fire Department, and county officials, have come up with a plausible solution.
Veterans Thrift will sort out the cotton flags for the retirement ceremony and the synthetic flags will be dealt with in a different way. They will be sealed in boxes and delivered to Republic Services to be buried in the landfill. Together we have found a simple solution to a big problem!
Flags can continue to be brought to the VFW, American Legion, Elks, City Hall, and now the Veterans Thrift store in Desert Hills. Those organizations will deliever them to Veterans Thrift Non-Profit Store. Alternatively, flags ready for retirement can be brought directly to the Veterans Thrift store located at 2130 Price Drive. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
The store s in the Desert Hills area on the corner of London bridge Road and Price Drive, across from the new Blondzee’s steak house. For information, call 928-680-4357, or 928-680-4358.
The VFW will conduct a flag retirement ceremony several times a year. The first one is scheduled for March 21 at Campbell Ranch at 9 a.m. Only the cotton flags will be burned. Anyone in the city, including all clubs and other organizations, is invited to attend.
For information on the ceremony or to indicate a desire to participate in the event, call the VFW at 928-855-5374 or 928-230-4931.
George A. Brouillard
Lake Havasu City
