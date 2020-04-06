Editor: The premise of having a City Council is to lead — so lead! Their primary responsibility is to the residents of Lake Havasu. Coronavirus is a threat to every person they represent, yet we see recreational tourists throughout our community. Sunday’s News-Herald article on lake crowds was the last straw for many. One couple interviewed believe the virus is a hoax, so they come from a heavily infected Phoenix hotel, to Havasu for recreation. The primary problem isn’t the lake, but what these tourists do before and after. They go to local businesses; our gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and so on, where responsible locals have to buy necessities. That puts workers and residents at great risk.
Many come from California, where there is a mandate to stay home. Those who ignore such orders during a Pandemic are the ones most likely to transmit the virus. The secondary problem is tourists are competing for the same precious supplies that are so limited at this time. Carelessness is a behavioral issue that cannot be altered by local government. Therefore the onus is on our City Council to intercede and protect the community. Council people, do your job. Save lives, help the people you represent. Once this pandemic has passed, we can all work together to rebuild the economic disaster that will certainly follow.
George Berge
Lake Havasu City
