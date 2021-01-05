Editor: The Jan. 1 Associated Press article was whining about the ‘messy’ start for getting the vaccine. Here’s a thought. The process could be easily fixed if all those (especially the media) who ridiculed Trump in the Spring of 2020, stepped aside and let the Patriots go first. You know who you are, the ones who mocked Trump for saying America will have a vaccine by the end of the year.
But you won’t, because you always put your hatred and self-interest above all else.
George Berge
Lake Havasu City
Sadly Typhoid Donnie mucked up the release and distribution of the vaccines. Surprise!
