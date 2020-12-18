Editor: Letter writer Bill Thomas just did what the left does best. That is, accuse others of what he does. You preface your comments with a disclaimer that you will not ‘rub salt’, then say those on the right are ‘foot stomping and whaling’ and also defame the President.
You call those you detest ‘MAGA’ people. As a MAGA person, thank you. We voted for America first in 2016 and 2020, unlike you who voted your hatred for a man first. You and your ilk didn’t just foot stomp and wail for the past four years, you investigated a made up Russian hoax for three years, you impeached, burnt buildings, blocked traffic, disrupted peaceful people in public, attacked their livelihood, their character, injured and killed in some instances. You called Trump every disgusting name in the book, as well as those who support him.
What you and your ilk have not done since the election, is apologize for your four years of bad behavior. If the facts don’t support an illegal election, Biden will become President and I will accept that. Will you accept the finding if a criminal investigation factually proves the Biden family is a criminal enterprise? I suspect not.
Yes, Trump was a TV personality, many years after he became a self-made billionaire. Biden has been a politician his entire life. Can you name one significant accomplishment in his career? Only ones I can think of is getting Victor Shokin fired and making his family wealthy.
George Berge
Lake Havasu City
